Attorney General Tong calling attention to servicemembers rights

(WTNH) — Attorney General William Tong along with other state officials will call attention to service member rights on Monday as a way to kick off Military Consumer Protection Month.

The Service Members Civil Relief Act provides protections for service members who aren’t able to comply with vehicle, residential or business leases while on active duty. But, many servicemembers have to fight for their rights due to lack of awareness of the law.

Tong says he wants to increase awareness and understanding of the law so that service members can have the financial protections they deserve while deployed.

