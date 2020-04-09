Attorney General Tong, State of CT investigating history of complaints against Frontier Communications

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — During a time when communication is crucial, the state is launching an investigation into a major communications corporation: Frontier Communications.

Frontier acquired the Southern New England Telephone Company in 2014. Now, State Attorney General William Tong says, since 2015 he and the Department of Consumer Protection have received more than 1,000 complaints about the company.

Tong explained the issues mainly “focus around poor quality, poor responsiveness.” He says what’s also concerning is the number of complaints about overcharges and over billing.

“It’s really important, particularly right now, when we depend so much on communication to stay in touch with each other, that the company do right by people in this state and that’s why we’re doing an investigation.”

Frontier could be fined if it’s found to have violated State law. News 8 reached out to the company, but they say they do not comment on pending matters.