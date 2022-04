HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, officials said.

AG Tong shared the news Wednesday afternoon, noting that his symptoms were mild.

Officials said that AG Tong will work from home for the next five days, per CDC guidance.

AG Tong is fully vaccinated and boosted.

The news follows Governor Ned Lamont’s positive diagnosis last week.