Attorney General Tong to announce investigation into e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs, Inc.

(WTNH) — Connecticut’s attorney general will make a big announcement when it comes to vaping on Wednesday.

E-cigarettes have become quite controversial recently, especially with the impact they’re having on young people. Attorney General William Tong is expected announce an investigation into Juul Labs, Incorporated on Wednesday. Juul Labs, Inc. is the company responsible for producing electronic cigarettes.

Juul says the product was created as a satisfying alternative to cigarettes; a way to improve the lives of the world’s estimated one billion adult smokers by eliminating cigarettes. At least, that’s what it says on the company website.

The issue here is not adults using the product, but youth. Lawmakers have expressed concern over the different flavors and the discrete design which makes e-cigarettes attractive to teenagers.

Doctors in other parts of the country have even reported severe lung damage in young people who’ve been vaping for a short period of time.

Researchers at Yale just raised some concerns, saying that people are inhaling more than just the ingredients listed on the package.

Additionally, a Connecticut man is now suing Juul. The 22-year-old says smoked up to two pods a day and suffered a massive stroke, which left him partially paralyzed and blind.

By the way, the nicotine in one e-cigarette pod is the equivalent to a pack of cigarettes.

The co-founder of Juul defended the company during a congressional hearing last week, saying Juul never wanted minors to use the product, acknowledging that the company did make missteps.

Right now, it’s unclear what Connecticut’s attorney general wants to investigate specifically.

