Attorney General Tong to provide update on state’s investigation into e-cigarette company Juul

(WTNH) — Attorney General Tong is visiting New Haven on Tuesday talking at Hillhouse High School about the results from the state’s investigation into the e-cigarette company Juul that launched at the end of July.

This comes after a study last month found Juul-use increased last year despite all the warning of how dangerous vaping can be. The Attorney General’s biggest concern is the vaping company’s marketing targeting kids.

Meantime, the company claims they’re helping people quit smoking. That’s where the state’s juul investigation picks up.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health reported 46 Connecticut residents have been hospitalized with lung injuries associated with using e-cigarettes or vaping between August and December of last year.

Across the country, over 2,000 people were hospitalized and 52 people have died including one here in Connecticut.

It’s important to note, many states have already sued the e-cigarette giant, claiming the ad campaigns target young people without informing about the risks of nicotine.

Attorney General Tong is expected to provide an update on the investigation on Tuesday.

