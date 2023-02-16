HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Thursday applauded the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority’s draft decision that would rejected a proposed $36 million rate hike from Aquarion.

“Connecticut consumers have borne the burden of relentless rate increases for years now. This, finally, is a massive victory for Connecticut ratepayers,” Tong said in a written statement. “When Aquarion first issued its plan, I knew Connecticut consumers – especially those on fixed or limited incomes – simply couldn’t be asked to shoulder yet another costly hit to their finances, which is why I fought this proposal from the start. I thank PURA for rejecting Aquarion’s proposed hike and for protecting Connecticut families and consumers from having to pay for an excessive and unwarranted hike. I strongly urge PURA to hold firm in its conclusion as it works toward issuing a final decision on this matter in mid-March.”

Aquarion, which is owned by Eversource, planned to increase water rates by more than 30% over a three-year period for more than 236,000 customers. The draft decision orders for Aquarion to decrease the rate to .192%.

In his response, Tong asks PURA to also reject a 10.35% return on equity for Aquarion shareholders. The PURA draft capped that profit at 8.7%.

Connecticut utility bills have already skyrocketed this year, with Eversource and United Illuminating rate hikes increasing electric bills by $80 a month for the average customer.

News 8 has reached out to Eversource for comment.