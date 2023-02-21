HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is asking for new authority over bank protection failures after receiving more than 400 complaints about M&T Bank’s merger with People’s United Bank.

“Five months after the conversion, my office continues to receive complaints from individuals who cannot manage a loved-one’s money despite having the legal authority to do so under a power of attorney, because M&T curtailed their account access,” Tong said in a written announcement on Tuesday. “When my office brought this systemic issue to M&T’s attention, they refused to address the problem broadly, opting instead to wait for customers to complain and resolve the complaints on a case-by-case basis. Other common complaints include a sudden loss of access to online banking and debit accounts; inability to make payments or obtain records on loans transferred from People’s United to M&T; and defaulting checking customers into M&T checking account products requiring the highest minimum balance, with highest fees.”

Some customers reported that automatic payment dates were shifted in October without notice, which caused bills to be late. The same customers also had trouble getting M&T Bank to fix the issue, according to Tong.

“Some of most common and perhaps most disturbing complaints are related to unauthorized deposits and withdrawals,” Tong said. “Consumers complained to my office that paychecks were not deposited despite their employer transferring the money to them. Others reported that large sums of money disappeared from their accounts without explanation and they had to fight with M&T to get their own money returned.”

Tong asks for the Consumer Financial Protection Act of 2010 to give him additional power to enforce parts of the law, which includes allowing him to conduct investigations.

News 8 has reached out to M&T Bank. The corporation said it did not have comment yet on Tong’s announcement since a hearing on the proposal had not started, as of about 2 p.m.

The fall merger was riddled with complaints from consumers — and hundreds of layoffs.