HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong joined 17 other state attorneys general on Thursday asking for a federal recall of Hyundai and Kia vehicles that officials say are prone to theft.

The letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asks for a recall of vehicles made between 2011 and 2022. Features included in the vehicles at the time have made them vulnerable to theft.

“Hyundai and Kia sold cars without industry standard anti-theft devices, posing an unreasonable risk to public safety,” Tong said in a written announcement. “Viral videos show youth how to hotwire these cars in a matter of seconds, encouraging reckless driving and criminal activity that has resulted in injuries and deaths. I’ve called on Hyundai and Kia to fix this, quickly, and without nickel and diming their customers. They’ve failed and we can’t wait any longer. It’s time for the federal government to step in and force a recall.”

Vehicle theft for the models have skyrocketed since 2021. Tong’s announcement said that the thefts have “frequently been accompanied by reckless driving and further criminal activity, causing injuries and deaths.”

Social media challenges have also urged viewers to steal them.