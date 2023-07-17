HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Nearly 80% of service members have reported that scammers have tried to defraud them, and 16% have lost money to criminals, according to the group Disabled American Veterans.

It’s those statistics that led Connecticut Attorney General William Tong to put out a renewed warning on Monday alerting servicemembers to the dangers during Military Consumer Month.

“Nothing is more repugnant and offensive than taking advantage of people who spend much of their time making incredible sacrifices to take care of us,” he said.

The scams include criminals claiming they’re from debt collection, payday loan organizations, nonprofits or that they have information about military benefits.

Warning signs include a caller who demands personal information, claims that you need to act quickly or asks for payment via a bank transfer for cryptocurrency.