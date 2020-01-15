Search warrants in Jennifer Dulos case released, Attorney Norm Pattis reacts

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The search warrants in the case of missing mother Jennifer Dulos were made available Wednesday.

The almost 470 page document outlines the details of the case, according to how Jennifer Dulos spent the morning that she went missing.

Here’s some of what we’ve been digging through:

Police went through a tremendous amount of cell phone records to determine the locations of everyone involved in the case. That helped pinpoint a timeline.

In addition to blood found the garage, there was also blood found on a cell phone and tablet in the master bedroom.

Investigators believe that multiple people were involved in the crime and the cleanup.

It also goes on to talk about how Fotis Dulos was in fact at Jennifer Dulos’ home two days before she went missing. He was there for a supervised visit with his five children.

The last text Jennifer ever sent was to her babysitter, Lauren Almeida at 7:57 a.m. on May 24, 2019.

7:58 a.m. Jennifer Dulos drove her school aged children children in Chevrolet Suburban to New Canaan Country School.

8:05 a.m. Jennifer seen on multiple cameras returning to her home on 69 Wells Lane.

8:30 a.m. Investigators believe Jennifer’s time of death was 8:30 a.m.

10:25 a.m. Her Suburban was shown leaving the residence but investigators believe she was not driving at the time.

10:29 a.m. Jennifer’s vehicle was seen southbound on Weed Street

10:38 a.m. Jennifer’s cell phone was tracked at 200 Lapham Road, where her car was abandoned.

11:09 a.m. Police believe her phone went off the Verizon network.

Search warrants ask for “Tower Dumps” of cell phone provider records—used in timeline we saw built into arrest warrants @WTNH — Sabina Kuriakose (@SabinaKuriakose) January 15, 2020

SEARCH WARRANTS: Dulos children’s nanny told police Jennifer Dulos told her Fotis tried to run her over with his car @WTNH #breakingdocumentsnow — Sabina Kuriakose (@SabinaKuriakose) January 15, 2020

NANNY: Jennifer had to “jump out of the way” @WTNH — Sabina Kuriakose (@SabinaKuriakose) January 15, 2020

In a statement, Fotis Dulos’ Attorney Norm Pattis told News 8, “We’re beginning our review of the warrants and are relieved to see that the state police were listening to what we had to say. The state dropped its theory that Mr. Dulos was motivated by animus regarding the divorce because it learned we were right — there was no such motive. I am stunned that the police never asked to speak to Mr Dulos. We may well have been able to persuade them to drop the case altogether. We would have sat for an interview . We’re looking forward to the trial and will press for one as quickly as possible.”

News 8 will update this story throughout the day as more information comes in.