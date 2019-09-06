Attorneys for Fotis Dulos, mother-in-law due in court on Friday

(WTNH) — Lawyers for Fotis Dulos are expected in court on Friday once again. This appearance, however, has to do with a lawsuit that was filed from before Jennifer Dulos went missing and nothing to do with the criminal case against Fotis Dulos right now.

Rather, the lawsuit is between Jennifer Dulos’ mother Gloria Farber and Fotis Dulos’ company Fore Group.

As we’ve reported in the past, Gloria Farber’s late husband, Hilliard Farber, would lend Fotis Dulos money to help with his home building business. Once homes sold, Dulos would then pay his father-in-law back.

Farber is coming after Dulos for money that he never paid back. Fore Group acknowledges $1.7 million is owed to the Farber family along with money from a second mortgage.

Farber’s attorneys say the amount is much higher than that. They are asking for financial records from Dulos and Fore Group. Dulos claims the Farbers are trying to put Fore Group out of business. This all comes after a busy week in the case.

Both Fotis Dulos and girlfriend Michelle Troconis were charged once again with tampering with evidence in connection to Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance back on May 24th.

State police released new details in their investigation, claiming Fotis was lying in wait for Jennifer at her New Canaan home when she returned from dropping off their kids.

The court appearance on Friday is expected to get underway at 10 a.m.