Author of ‘Gone Girl’ issues statement regarding Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance

(WTNH) — Gillian Flynn, the author of Gone Girl, a book published in 2012 which was later created into a movie in 2014, based on a woman who stages her death and frames her husband for her disappearance, has issued a statement in regards to her novel becoming a part of the investigation into missing New Canaan mother, Jennifer Dulos.

Norm Pattis, the lawyer of Fotis Dulos, who is Jennifer Dulos’ estranged husband, told ABC 20/20 that “We’re actively investigating the possibility that this is a Gone Girl type case, and are considering the possibility that no third party was involved in foul play.”

I have been following the story of Jennifer Dulos’s disappearance. This situation is so incredibly painful, I can’t imagine what her children, her family, and all those close to her are going through. I am deeply sorry for Jennifer and her loved ones.

I’ve seen in recent coverage that Jennifer’s husband and his defense attorney have put forward a so-called “Gone Girl theory” to explain Jennifer’s disappearance. It absolutely sickens me that a work of fiction written by me would be used by Fotis Dulos’s lawyer as a defense, and as a hypothetical, sensationalized motive behind Jennifer’s very real and very tragic disappearance. – Gillian Flynn, author of ‘Gone Girl’

