Breaking News
Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

Author of ‘Gone Girl’ issues statement regarding Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Gillian Flynn, the author of Gone Girl, a book published in 2012 which was later created into a movie in 2014, based on a woman who stages her death and frames her husband for her disappearance, has issued a statement in regards to her novel becoming a part of the investigation into missing New Canaan mother, Jennifer Dulos.

Norm Pattis, the lawyer of Fotis Dulos, who is Jennifer Dulos’ estranged husband, told ABC 20/20 that “We’re actively investigating the possibility that this is a Gone Girl type case, and are considering the possibility that no third party was involved in foul play.”

Related Content: Family of Jennifer Dulos releases statement regarding Gone Girl theory

I have been following the story of Jennifer Dulos’s disappearance. This situation is so incredibly painful, I can’t imagine what her children, her family, and all those close to her are going through. I am deeply sorry for Jennifer and her loved ones.


I’ve seen in recent coverage that Jennifer’s husband and his defense attorney have put forward a so-called “Gone Girl theory” to explain Jennifer’s disappearance. It absolutely sickens me that a work of fiction written by me would be used by Fotis Dulos’s lawyer as a defense, and as a hypothetical, sensationalized motive behind Jennifer’s very real and very tragic disappearance.

– Gillian Flynn, author of ‘Gone Girl’

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss