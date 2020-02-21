Authorities search for Bolton man after he violated protective order and refused to surrender his 21 firearms

BOLTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are still searching for a Bolton man who they say refused to hand over more than 20 guns after he violated a protective order.

State police and the FBI executed a search warrant at a home on Shoddy Mill Road on Thursday. They were there for hours, working to track down the guns. Michael Gramegna was supposed to surrender all 21 of his firearms after his arrest earlier this month. He made bond weeks ago.

Officials are still looking for him. Police say there is no known threat to the public.