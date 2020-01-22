Autopsy to be performed on UConn student found in Mirror Lake on UConn Storrs campus

(WTNH) — Grief counselors are on hand in Storrs after a Uconn student was found dead in a small lake on campus.

We are still waiting on the autopsy results to see how this student died and counselors will be on hand Wednesday morning for students as the cope with this news.

This is UConn student was 19-year-old Tianyin Shang from Shanghai, China. She was a math student and was a rising star on the Western Equestrian team. Flowers now sit on top of the rock where her body was found in the icy cold water of Mirror Lake. Firefighters pulled her from the water Monday in the middle of the day At this point, investigators say they do not suspect foul play and they are assuring students, they are safe.

“When you hear about this, at first you don’t assume worst case scenario, so I was like OK I hope it’s just an accident, but then we got the email, and I was really saddened by it,” Khori Francis, Freshman.

UConn has been in touch with Shang’s family. Counseling is available to students at the university’s Student Health and Wellness Center. Students can also contact counselors-on-call at 860-486-4705.