NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – In celebration of Avelo Airline’s first anniversary, the airline will begin offering new non-stop routes and deals for clients.

Avelo Airlines just announced a new non-stop flight destination to Wilmington, North Carolina from Tweed New-Haven Airport (HVN) starting in June. The introductory one-way fares to Wilmington will start at $39.

Photo courtesy Avelo Airlines

“What better way to celebrate Avelo’s first-year Anniversary than to add a new route from HVN,” Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said. “Wilmington offers a great escape to Coastal North Carolina with a bustling downtown and unique beach experiences. With Avelo’s low fares and convenience, there’s no better time to experience this great destination.”

Avelo Airlines currently operates daily nonstop flights between Tweed-New Haven Airport and Orlando International Airport. Starting on June 16, three flights a day will be offered to Orlando on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and Sundays, while two flights will be offered per day on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Fares to Orlando will begin at $79.

Additionally, Avelo is also offering a special one way fare to Washington D.C. through the Baltimore Washington International Airport (BWI) for only $29 on June 30 at 8:30 a.m.