NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven gas prices are now averaging $4.62 per gallon on Monday, a 10-cent drop from last week according to GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy surveys, the cheapest station in New Haven was priced at $4.27 per gallon while the most expensive was $5.09, a difference of 82 cents per gallon.

Bridgeport gas is averaging at about $4.73 per gallon, and in Waterbury, the average price is $4.60. These are both decreased from their resp[ective prices last week, according to GasBuddy.

In Connecticut, the average price for gas has dropped to about $4.60 per gallon, which is down from last week’s $4.74 per gallon. The lowest price in the state on Sunday was recorded at $4.16, while the highest was $5.55.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.66 per gallon. Diesel prices are decreasing as well, with the national average now set at $5.65 per gallon, which is an 8 cents decrease.

“The national average has declined for 27 days straight, or four weeks, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We may see the trend last the fifth week, as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don’t surge beyond $105 per barrel, and as long as refinery production of gasoline remains strong. But we’re not completely out of the woods yet – we could also see a sharp reversal in the decline.”

“There remains a risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur,” he noted. “It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue.”