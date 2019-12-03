Avoiding scams on Giving Tuesday

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Giving Tuesday has arrived! In the spirit of giving back this holiday season, volunteers in Stamford will spend the day packing hygeine kits for disaster survivors.

It’s for the nonprofit Americares Foundation as part of it’s Giving Tuesday campaign. If you want to pay it forward on this Giving Tuesday, the Better Business Bureau has some tips to help you avoid all the scams out there.

First, fake charities will have a very similar name to one you might recognize. Before you donate, be sure you have the exact name to avoid a case of mistaken identity.

Also, review the website carefully. A real charity will have its mission, goals and achievements laid out on its website.

Other things to look out for: Avoid on the spot donation decisions from unfamiliar organizations and be wary of emotional appeals.