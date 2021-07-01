(WTNH) — A law that makes Baby Bonds available to babies born in Connecticut starts Thursday. The program is designed to combat generational poverty, narrow the racial wealth gap, and spur long-term economic growth.

Any baby born into poverty whose births are covered by Connecticut’s Medicaid program, HUSKY, can get a CT Baby Bond. The program will create a savings account for the children. Once the children grow up and complete a financial education requirement, they can use that money for education expenses, buying a home, investing in a local business, or put it toward retirement.

State General Obligation bonds will fund the program for 12 years, $50 million per year, allocating a total of $600 million.

State Treasurer Shawn Wooden will lead a roundtable in Hartford Thursday morning with legislative leaders to further discuss the program.

Connecticut is the only state in the U.S. to pass a Baby Bonds program.