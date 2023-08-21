NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Bad business?

Connecticut ranks among the worst states for the gender gap among executive positions, according to new data from WalletHub.

The state ranks 47th, ranking only below Utah, Massachusetts and New York. The states with the lowest gender gap among executive positions are Wyoming, Alaska, West Virginia, New Mexico and Nevada.

Overall, Connecticut remains in the middle of the pack when it comes to the best states for women’s rights. It’s rated the 23rd best, coming in at 28 for best workplace environment, 20 for education and health, and 22 for political empowerment.

What state topped the list? That’s Hawaii, followed by Alaska, Maine, Delaware and Vermont. Utah came in 50th, with less half the score as number 49, which is Texas.