Ballet performance on Saturday to raise money for domestic violence agency

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Been to a show lately? Sporting event? Probably not. It’s one other area that our lives have been affected by the pandemic. That appears to be changing. At least, little by little as Governor Lamont has eased restrictions to a degree.

How about attending the ballet this Saturday? It’s not quite that simple. The New England Ballet Theatre of Connecticut is a new, professional ballet company. Emily Orzada, one of the co-founders, told us she and Rachel Gnatowski wanted to give ballet a voice.

Saturday’s performance does just that. First things first, Ballet Speaks at Hartford Dance Collective will allow for about 30 people to attend in-person. Virtual viewer ticket options are available as well.

“They’re filling quickly,” Orzada said. “If you want to come in person, you should get them quickly.”

The show is called Ballet Speaks: Against Domestic Violence. It honors domestic violence victims and survivors through the art of dance. 25 percent of all ticket sales will go to Interval House, the state’s largest agency dedicated to ending domestic violence.

It’s one way for Orzada to honor someone close to her, “About a year ago, we lost my aunt to domestic violence.”

While this collaboration with Interval House hits close to home, it won’t stop there.

“We want Ballet Speaks to be a continuing performance, so ballet can speak about anything that goes on,” Orzada said. “One of the things that Rachel and I really want to do is collaborate with other artists and other organizations, so that’s definitely something that’s always been on the front of our mind.”

Interval House CEO Mary-Jane Foster has seen a dramatic spike amid the pandemic.

“Everything was up,” she said. “Everything was up 25 to 40, 45 percent.”

In 2020 alone, Interval House took almost 4,000 incoming calls. People reaching out to them for information, for advice, and for help. This collaboration is a good thing, she said.

“A silver lining to this horrible year is that we’ve all learned we can communicate, and work differently. So, I have new ways to reach.”

Tickets for in-person viewing are $35. They are $15 for virtual viewing. One viewer per household.

Go to neballettheatre.com for more information.