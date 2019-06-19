BBB: Tips on Summer Travel in Connecticut

Bigstock scenic road (Photo: Engdao/Bigstock)

Bigstock scenic road (Photo: Engdao/Bigstock)

(WTNH) - The Better Business Bureau, which serves businesses and organizations throughout the state, and the Connecticut Office of Tourism, a division of the Connecticut DECD, teamed up to offer tips on how to create the perfect in-state summer getaway.

The 169 cities and towns that make up Connecticut offer over 250 miles of scenic coastline, more than 100 craft breweries and wineries, 18 world-class museums, 2,000 miles of hiking and biking paths and more.

Connecticut has destinations for everyone, whether you are looking for a relaxing getaway or an unforgettable adventure. The best part is you can stay close to home while discovering something new and having fun.

Here are some tips the BBB recommends for your summer travels across the state:

Figure out what you want to do. Browse a variety of activities ranging from spa getaways to hiking adventures on CTvisit.com.

Make a budget to help determine how much you are able to spend. A local trip allows you to optimize your budget by eliminating costly travel expenses.

Check out #CTvisit on social media to explore popular activities and destinations from past travelers.

Take a look on CTvisit.com/deals to find discounts or family packages for local travel destinations.

Read customer reviews before booking activities and become familiar with cancellation policies. Search BBB.org/ct for more information on local attractions, restaurants or businesses before your visit.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.