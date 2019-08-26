BBB: Watch out for ‘sex-tortion’ scams going around

(WTNH) — The Better Business Bureau wants to warn people about a new scam going around.

They say they’ve gotten many reports of what they’re calling a “Sex-tortion” scam. The scammer will send an email claiming they have evidence of you taking part in compromising activities by hacking into your webcam.

They will demand payment in exchange for not sending out the embarrassing images. BBB says the threat is almost always an empty one.

If you receive an e-mail like this, report it to the BBB scam tracker site.

