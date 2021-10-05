‘Be Kind to Restaurants’ campaign encourages kindness, patience with staffing shortages

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’ve noticed service is slower and menu prices are higher when you go out to eat there’s a good reason. That’s why the local group “EAT in Connecticut” just started a new campaign called “Be Kind to Restaurants.”

The group reports nearly 80 percent of restaurant owners say they are short-staffed and 90 percent of their food costs are up after the pandemic.

Down at Litchfield’s At the Corner, Chef Carlos Perez says patience is needed right now: “We’re not trying to charge this much because we’re trying to take advantage. We’re not slow. We’re understaffed. We’re not ignoring you at the table. We’re trying to do our best, we really are.”

The campaign message boils down to this: Be kind when you dine.