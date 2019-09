We have gotten some bear photos into our Report-It! inbox the last couple of days!

Take a look at this one sent in by Karen in Plymouth.

Related: Bear lounging on deck in Torrington

(Report-It!, Karen Wilson)



She said these two bears got to her birdfeeder!

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.