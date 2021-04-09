Beardsley Zoo releases ‘Party For The Planet’ event lineup for April

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Beardsley Zoo invites residents to join the Zoo in celebrating with a Party For The Planet.

The virtual and live activities were designed to mark the 51st anniversary of Earth Day. You can see the full list of events below:

MONDAY, APRIL 12 – CHOOSING SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTS FOR YOUR LIFE

Join us on Monday, April 12 at 1:00 PM on Facebook Live and Instagram Live with Zoo Educator Jackie Westlein and Volunteer Gay Gasser about choosing and using sustainable products.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14 – CITY NATURE CHALLENGE WEBINAR

There is nature all around us, even in our cities and backyards! Knowing what species are in our city and where they are helps us study and protect them, but the only way to do that is by all of us – scientists, land managers, and the community – working together to find and document the nature in our area. On April 14th from 7:00-8:00 PM via Zoom, we’ll learn more about the City Nature Challenge and the iNaturalist app with Educator Bridget Cervero from The Maritime Aquarium. Participants will learn how to use the app for a global BioBlitz from April 30 – May 2, 2021.

SATURDAY, APRIL 17 – PARTY FOR THE PLANET GIVEAWAY AT THE ZOO

On April 17, the first 100 families to enter the Zoo will receive a Party for the Planet swag bag featuring the following: a trowel for planting, reusable veg bags, SAFE cards, window clings to deter bird strikes, and more!

SATURDAY, APRIL 17 & SUNDAY, APRIL 18 – BEARDSLEY PARK CLEANUP

Up to 50 individuals each day can sign up to help the Zoo clean up Beardsley Park—socially distanced, of course. We will supply gloves, trash bags, paper pickers and companionship: you bring your energy, face mask and desire to help clean up the earth! Families are welcome. The event takes place from 9:30-12:00 both days. As our thanks for being part of the clean-up crew, everyone who participates can enter the Zoo that day for the discounted price of $9 each. (Regular admission is $16 for adults and $13 for children ages 3-11).

SATURDAY, APRIL 17 – ZOOM CONSERVATION CAREERS WITH JUSTIN VAUGHAN

Learn more about careers in conservation with Zoo Educator Justin Vaughan on Saturday at 2:00 PM.

SUNDAY, APRIL 18 – ZOOM MONARCHWATCH WITH JEN FARRELL

MonarchWatch is a Citizen Science program which involves volunteers to tag and record Monarch Butterflies. Your contribution will help scientists collect very valuable data to study the population and its migration patterns down to Mexico for the winter season. Monarch butterflies have many direct threats from weather, to habitat loss and destruction of valuable food sources due to herbicides and agricultural expansion. Monarch Butterfly numbers are steadily in decline. Join Zoo Educator Jen Farrell on via Zoom Sunday, April 18 at 2:00 pm to learn more.

THURSDAY, APRIL 22 – EARTH DAY GIVEAWAY

On April 22, the first 50 families to enter the Zoo will receive reusable Zoo bags filled with fun and informative ways to help the earth!

THURSDAY, APRIL 22 – EARTH DAY FACEBOOK/INSTAGRAM LIVE

Join us via Facebook and Instagram Live on Thursday, April 22 at 1:00 PM as we celebrate Earth Day!