BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s about to be a whole lot of monkeying around at the Connecticut Beardsley Zoo this summer as two spider monkeys join the pack.

The Black-handed spider monkeys, hailing from Montgomery Zoo in Alabama, are 30-year-old Bertha and 16-year-old Janet. Both ladies will join the 8-year-old male spider monkey named Gilligan and the 22-year-old female TT, who have both been at the zoo since the spider monkey habitat first opened in June 2019.



Photos by Jack Bradley, courtesy Beardsley Zoo

Spidermonkeys are fast and agile animals that love spending time in the treetops of southern Mexico and Brazil. While their species is endangered with a decreasing population in the wild, they can live up to 47 years in human care.

Zoo Director Gregg Dancho said that the monkeys are a part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)’s Species Survival Program (SSP), which helps endangered animals.

“This species is threatened by intense habitat degradation and deforestation, so a breeding recommendation from the AZA will allow us to possibly welcome babies to sustain the population,” Dancho said in a release.

Dancho said that the spider monkey habitat offers a landscaped outdoor yard, allowing the monkeys to climb and hang from a forest canopy. They’ll have the chance to roam inside or outside for guests to see.

Learn more about the Beardsley Zoo and where to buy tickets here.