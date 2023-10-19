WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Bear’s Smokehouses BBQ restaurants across the state are raising money to support a local family who unexpectedly lost their 15-year-old son last week.

The restaurant chain is donating 20 percent of the proceeds from the fundraiser to the family of Elijah Jay Mariano-Rivera.

Mariano-Rivera died during a non-contact football practice last week at Windsor High School.

Bear’s Smokehouses BBQ will be giving out flyers with the promo code “Elijah.”

You will need to show the establishments the flyer or give the promo code to ensure your money will go toward the family.

“As soon as we found out, it definitely hit home for me as a mom, but also, we wanted to — as a company — figure out how we could help as well,” Windsor Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ Assistant General Manager April Flores said.

The promotion is running until Sunday.