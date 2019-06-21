Behind the scene look at bomb sniffing dogs at Bradley Airport
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) - Bradley Airport is giving a behind the scenes look at a layer of security we often see when traveling, but may not know much about. Canines that are able to detect explosives.
This is Hector, a Belgian malinois, helping to keep passengers safe at Bradley Airport.
"Connecticut is one of the first states to utilize law-enforcement in the capacity of passengers screening canines," said William Csontos,TSA Federal Security Director.
State troopers are now handling K9's that belong to the TSA. These dogs have always been able to detect explosives in stationery items like aircraft and baggage.
But they are now trained to sniff out any potential dangers among moving objects like passengers.
"He's trained on several different orders so he knows when he sniffs that order he'll get rewarded and in Hector's case, it's a squeaky tennis ball," said Trooper Todd Gauvin.
Trooper Todd Gauvin is Hector's handler. His skills put to the test Friday after a decoy was planted in the security checkpoint line. And it didn't take long for him to point out the problem.
Hector is one of three dogs currently working at Bradley Airport. It takes a great deal of training to get them to this point.
"He was actually purchased in Germany brought over, trained in Texas, he did four months by himself then I went down and we did three months together. Then came back to Connecticut where we are permanently assigned," said Gauvin.
These dogs are allowing for an extra layer of security. Keeping all of these people safe. But it also comes with convenience.
"It really increases the customer service experience where those passengers now don't have to take off their shoes or outer garments," said Csontos. "So what they are doing is enhancing our security footprint here while increasing efficiency of operation."
