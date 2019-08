BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Berlin are searching for this man who is wanted for assault in the second degree.

Police say they have an active arrest warrant for 28-year-old Jose Cardona. He was recently seen in New Britain.

If you know of his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Berlin police.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.