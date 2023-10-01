NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Do you know where to find the best apple cider doughnuts in Connecticut?

If so, Gov. Ned Lamont wants your recommendations.

The Democrat posted the question on X — the social media platform formerly named Twitter — Sunday, urging commenters to give their take.

As of 1:45 p.m. Sunday, more than 110 people had replied.

Here are some of the most-liked suggestions: