NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Do you know where to find the best apple cider doughnuts in Connecticut?
If so, Gov. Ned Lamont wants your recommendations.
The Democrat posted the question on X — the social media platform formerly named Twitter — Sunday, urging commenters to give their take.
As of 1:45 p.m. Sunday, more than 110 people had replied.
Here are some of the most-liked suggestions:
- Blue Jay Orchards in Bethel
- Rogers Orchards in Southington
- Doughnut cart outside Cabela’s in East Hartford (user couldn’t remember the name)
- B.F. Clyde’s Cider Mill in Mystic
- Scott’s Yankee Farmer in East Lyme
- Hogan’s Cider Mill in Burlington
- Beardsley’s Cider Mill and Orchard in Shelton
- Lakeside Diner in Stamford
- Lyman Orchards in Middlefield