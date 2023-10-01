NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Do you know where to find the best apple cider doughnuts in Connecticut?

If so, Gov. Ned Lamont wants your recommendations.

The Democrat posted the question on X — the social media platform formerly named Twitter — Sunday, urging commenters to give their take.

As of 1:45 p.m. Sunday, more than 110 people had replied.

Here are some of the most-liked suggestions:

  • Blue Jay Orchards in Bethel
  • Rogers Orchards in Southington
  • Doughnut cart outside Cabela’s in East Hartford (user couldn’t remember the name)
  • B.F. Clyde’s Cider Mill in Mystic
  • Scott’s Yankee Farmer in East Lyme
  • Hogan’s Cider Mill in Burlington
  • Beardsley’s Cider Mill and Orchard in Shelton
  • Lakeside Diner in Stamford
  • Lyman Orchards in Middlefield