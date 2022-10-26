NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wanting to enjoy the bursting fall colors, but want to take it easy? There are still plenty of nonstrenuous hikes across the state to choose from.

AllTrails used more than 16,000 reviews to compile a list of wheelchair-friendly hikes, and there are plenty of trails and views that can be accessed through a short walk or via car.

And, while you’re at it, be sure to check out one of the state’s numerous state parks. Not only do they offer scenic trails, but anyone with a Connecticut license plate can park for free at all of the state parks and forests.

Unfortunately, though, drought means that Connecticut’s fall foliage may be less colorful and be bright for a shorter time this year.

Here are 10 accessible fall hikes to try:

East Rock – New Haven

There are multiple ways to get to the top of East Rock. Several trails of varying lengths wind around the park, culminating at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument. A road leads to the top for those looking for foliage without having to deal with a trail, although you may have to wait until Sundays for your route.

Try approaching from a trail in East Rock Park, or driving to the top. The Giant Steps trail includes railing to help keep your balance, but the large, cliffside rocks are not accessible for anyone in a wheelchair.

2. Bluff Point State Park and Coastal Reserve Trail – Groton

The trail is ranked as the top wheelchair-friendly route on AllTrails, with four-and-a-half stars out of five. The loop is about 3.6 miles and takes about an hour to complete.

The hike has an elevation gain of about 150 feet. AllTrails reviewers describe it as more of a walk than a hike, with gorgeous views of the Long Island Sound.

3. Saugatuck Universal Access Trail – Redding

The 500-foot long trail was built in 2004 by the Aquarion Water Company with funding from the Wheels in the Woods Foundation. The path, which is open during daylight hours, looks out over the Saugatuck Reservoir.

4. Kent Falls State Park – Kent

The stunning falls drop about 250 feet to the Housatonic River. There is a quarter-mile trail to the falls that is paved, according to Accessible Nature. However, a trail that goes to the top of the falls can be steep.

5. Scoville Reservoir Loop – Wolcott

The gravel trail is 3.5 miles long, and while it is described as easy, may require a mobility aid with all-terrain tires. The trail takes about an hour and has an elevation gain of 118 feet, according to AllTrails.

6. Farmington River Trail – Farmington

Although the trail is more than eight miles long, feel free to do however many miles you feel comfortable with. The there-and-back trail has an elevation gain of 213 feet, according to AllTrails.

The trail is paved and includes views of the woods and river. There are some spots where you have to cross the road to continue the path, so be sure to keep an eye out for vehicles.

7. Sleeping Giant State Park – Hamden

The state park has more than 27 miles of trails that promise stunning views of the surrounding landscape.

The Sleeping Giant Tower Trail is rated as easy, although hikers warn about gravel that can be slippery in some places. The path, which is 3.1 miles, takes about an hour-and-a-half to complete, according to AllTrails.

The trail has an elevation gain of about 600 feet to the summit.

8. Nepaug Reservoir Trail – Canton Center

The trail is a two mile there-and-back path that takes about 40 minutes to complete. There is an elevation gain of about 70 feet as you maneuver around the paved path to a century-old dam.

9. Castle Craig Hiking Trail – Meriden

How about some views AND a castle?

The trail to the historic castle is about three miles long and has 710 feet in elevation gain. You can also try driving to the top.

10. Meriden Linear Gorge Trail – Meriden

The trail is about 2.7 miles long, has an elevation gain of 75 feet and takes a little less than an hour to finish, according to AllTrails.

The path is paved, and also includes benches if you need to take a break.