HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for a hike that will satisfy adults while still being drama-free for kids

It can be hard to find the right mix, but thousands of reviewers on AllTrails have had their say for which is the best. Whether you are pushing a stroller, holding the hand of a little one on the trail or are hiking with older teens, Connecticut has a trail for you.

If you want a taste of adventure without the miles, try Gillette Castle in East Haddam, which has reopened for tours following a renovation project.

Here are the highest-rated hikes on AllTrails that have been marked as kid-friendly:

10. West Hartford Reservoir #6 Trail

Location: West Hartford Reservoirs Recreation Area near Avon

Difficulty: Easy

Length: 3.8 miles

Elevation Gain: 95 feet

Details: Plan to spend about an hour and 10 minutes on this hike, according to AllTrails. Part of the path is paved, and part is dirt road. Reviewers said this hike is more of a peaceful stroll — and it includes two bathrooms.

9. Mirror Lake, Castle Craig, Merimere Reservoir Loop

Location: Hubbard Park in Meriden

Difficulty: Moderate

Length: 4.4 miles

Elevation Gain: 797 feet

Details: When else do you have a chance to end a hike with a castle? While the recommended route is 4.4 miles, AllTrails hikers note that there are different paths to take that can make the path easier.

8. Giuffrida Park Loop

Location: Giuffrida Park in Meriden

Difficulty: Moderate

Length: 4.4 miles

Elevation Gain: 748 feet

Details: The loop will take about two hours and four minutes to finish. It can be rocky in spots, so be careful with younger children. Keep going for a beautiful view at the top, and look out for a peek of the quarry.

7. Zoar Trail

Location: Paugusset State Forest in Stevenson

Difficulty: Moderate

Length: 6.3 miles

Elevation Gain: 1,115 feet

Details: A trail probably more suited for older children, the path features waterfalls, wildflowers and a forest. Paddleboarding is also popular in the area. Be warned — you might have to do some boulder scrambling along the way. And be sure to bring bug spray, hikers warn.

6. Rattlesnake Mountain via Metacomet Trail

Location: Farmington

Difficulty: Moderate

Length: 2.5 miles

Elevation Gain: 396 feet

Details: This out-and-back trail is also a popular spot for rock climbing and running. The hike gives you the chance to see wildflowers, critters, a cave and great views.

5. Vista and Devil’s Oven via Orange Trail Loop

Location: Devil’s Hopyard State Park in East Haddam

Difficulty: Moderate

Length: 2.2 miles

Elevation Gain: 462 feet

Details: Don’t let the name scare you, this hike will only take you a little over an hour to finish, and is a great option for birders. AllTrails reviewers note seeing snakes and wild turkeys along the way. The trail also gives you the chance to see Chapman Falls, access some bouldering and walk to a scenic overlook.

4. Bluff Point State Park and Coastal Reserve Trail

Location: Bluff Point State Park in Groton

Difficulty: Easy

Length: 3.6 miles

Elevation Gain: 154 feet

Details: The loop will take about 70 minutes to complete, according to AllTrails. Hikers have noted that the path is wheelchair-friendly, great for horseback riding and an easy route to bring kids along for. Reviewers recommend using a hiking stroller or a baby sling if bringing along younger children.

Try it to experience a peaceful walk with views of the water.

3. Talcott Mountain Yellow Trail

Location: Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury

Difficulty: Moderate

Length: 2.5 miles

Elevation Gain: 423 feet

Details: This loop trail will take a little over an hour to finish, according to AllTrails hikers. The path is recommended for April through October. The first half mile is considered the hardest of the trail, but is worth it for the wildflowers. However, hikers warn, be sure to bring plenty of bug spray.

2. Wadsworth Falls Loop

Location: Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown

Difficulty: Easy

Length: 3.6 miles

Elevation Gain: 364 feet

Details: This breezy hike will take about 90 minutes to finish, according to AllTrails. Expect to walk through wooded areas, see some wildflowers and experience a waterfall. Hikers noted that there is plenty of parking nearby.

Location: Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden

Difficulty: Easy

Length: 3.1 miles

Elevation Gain: 597 feet

Details: A crowd favorite during the colorful fall, Sleeping Giant also boasts impressive foliage in the spring, as well. The out-and-back trail takes the top spot because of of the path being stroller-friendly, the park’s parking availability and the tower at the summit perfect for exploring.