(WTNH) — Last year on Black Friday, sales drew out nearly 66.5 million Americans to shop in person, and almost 88 million to shop online.

With so many amazing deals and steals, can you blame them? But this year, WalletHub is narrowing down your Black Friday options by giving you an in-depth report on the best places to shop.

WalletHub said it surveyed nearly 4,000 deals from 16 of the biggest U.S. retailers. Its report identified the stores offering the biggest discounts in various categories, such as “Appliances,” “Jewelry,” and “Toys.”

Here are the top 10 best national retailers according to WalletHub, ranked by their overall discount rates.

Best Black Friday Retailers (Avg. % Discount):

JCPenney (64.71%) Belk (64.23%) Macy’s (53.05%) Office Depot and OfficeMax (49.93%) Kohl’s (44.23%) Lenovo (40.67%) Target (32.87%) Big Lots (32.86%) Academy Sports + Outdoors (31.10%) The Home Depot (30.90%)

According to WalletHub, JCPenny has the highest overall discounts rate, while Costco has the lowest, at only 16.8%.

The “Apparel & Accessories” category of retail stores has one of the biggest shares of discounted items, with just over 21% of all offers, whereas the “Furniture” category has the smallest at only 3.73%.

On average, the overall discount for Black Friday is 37%. So if you’re looking to shop ’til you drop, aim for that discount or higher to avoid Black Friday traps.