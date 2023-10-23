NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 took a journey this week to find the best spots in Connecticut to look at fall foliage.

Our first stop took us to Branford to the Shoreline Greenway Trail, which is more than seven miles long. The trail spans from East Haven all the way to Hammonasset in Madison. The area is particularly beautiful as it has bridges and beach views that go for miles.

The second stop is the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail, which spans more than 50 miles and has been around for almost 200 years. In this section in Cheshire, you can check out Lock 12 Historical Park and one of the original Farmington Canal locks restored from more than 150 years ago.

Next up, nearby in Hamden is Sleeping Giant State Park with over two miles of mountaintop views and an incredible stone structure at the top of a very easy walking trail.

The next stop is the edge of the Connecticut River and the amazing East Haddam Swing Bridge, a driving tour of foliage as you pass over the bridge built back in 1913, still functioning to this day.

Next door, is the Goodspeed Opera House which finished construction in 1877 and still hosts a variety of shows and musicals to this day.

Finally, one of the most incredible lookouts the state has to offer is Gillette Castle State Park, which is in East Haddam along the edge of the Connecticut River. The stone structure took over five years to build and was acquired by the state of Connecticut in 1943.

You can actually take tours inside the castle during certain times of the year, but the grounds offer several breathtaking views of the sound, and of the ferry that began service in 1769.

This time we head inland to Meriden’s Hubbard Park. Located right off Interstate 6-91, it’s comprised of over 1800 acres of hiking trails with a beautiful pond located right next to the parking lot. Atop of the park is the famous Castle Craig, which stands at 32 feet tall. The castle has the distinction of being the highest point within 25 miles of the coast.

The Canton Flower Bridge is a short but beautiful boardwalk and a paved road that runs along the Connecticut River. The picnic benches along the route and the leaves are an incredible orange and yellow right now.

Next up is Heublein Tower in Simsbury. You can get to the tower by taking a mile-and-a-quarter hike. The tower was built in 1867 and is the third tower as the others came down in a storm and fire. You can check out the incredible views of Avon, Bloomfield and Simsbury from the tower.

Last but certainly not least is Westmoor Park in West Hartford. First off, the foliage is currently at its peak and the leaves are absolutely gorgeous. There are massive gardens, a gazebo and also a farm with lots of animals. This park is run by the West Hartford Leisure Services.

Regardless of where you end up, make sure to take a breath and look and the beautiful foliage because before you know it, it will be gone!