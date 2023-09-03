NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. News & World Report has dropped its annual list of the best high schools in the nation — and Connecticut schools weren’t ranked anywhere in the top 200.

Only 27 states had schools listed in the top 100, with more than half of the nation’s best schools being in the populous states of California, Florida and Texas.

A Connecticut high school isn’t listed until 211. That school, the Marine Science Magnet High School of Southeastern Connecticut, is listed as having a 100% graduation rate, a 76.1 college readiness score and a 271-student enrollment.

The following were ranked as the top high schools in Connecticut:

Marine Science Magnet High School of Southeastern Connecticut in Groton Staples High School in Westport Connecticut IB Academy in East Hartford Darien High School Farmington High School Weston High School Amistad Academy in New Haven New Canaan High School Greenwich High School Concord High School in West Hartford

When it came to the best STEM schools in the nation, Staples High School in Westport was ranked as the top in Connecticut, and came in at 240th in the U.S. rankings.

Amistad Academy in New Haven is the highest-ranking charter school from Connecticut, coming in at 310th in the national rankings.