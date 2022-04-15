NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bethel man was arrested following an armed carjacking incident in Newtown, Connecticut State Police said.

State Police received a call of an armed carjacking just before 11 a.m. on Thursday. Troopers noticed the stolen vehicle, a white-colored BMW sedan, traveling on I-84 eastbound by Exit 14 shortly after the incident in Newtown.

According to police, the suspect engaged troopers in a pursuit and got off of Exit 15 where it crashed.

The suspect and driver, identified as Christopher Lemke, 33, of Bethel, was taken into custody. A stolen firearm and narcotics were also recovered at the scene, police said.

Police learned that Lemke had an active arrest warrant out of Danbury for firearms related charges.

Lemke was charged with criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, theft of a firearm, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment in the second degree, engaging police in pursuit, and reckless driving.

He is in custody on a $1 million bond and was due in court on Thursday.