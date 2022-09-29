NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Better Business Bureau sent out a warning Thursday to scrutinize a charity before donating to Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

The organization said to be skeptical of crowd funding or if a person sends a link from a supposed charity. If it isn’t recognizable, the group said, then don’t click on it.

The first step to uncovering if a charity is legitimate can be to check the BBB’s website and give.org.

“BBB actually accredits charities just like it does businesses,” Kristen Johnson, the director of communications for the BBB, said. “We have a list of charities that meet those accreditation standards, but beyond that are actually in Florida right now. They have boots on the ground and that’s really the key. You want to donate to those established charities that have workers there on the scene because they’re going to know better than anyone what the need is, who to get it to, and how quickly they need it.”

While Johnson said the BBB has not received any scams related to hurricane relief yet, someone who suspects a scam can still file a report online.

News 8’s parent company, Nexstar, has teamed up with News 8’s sister station in Tampa and the American Red Cross to help with relief efforts.