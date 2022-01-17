Betty White Challenge raises thousands in donations for Connecticut animal rescue groups

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Animal rescue groups across Connecticut are feeling the love for Betty White.

Monday would have been her 100th birthday, so to honor her love of animals, fans started the #BettyWhiteChallenge to donate to animal rescue groups in her name.

Non-profits told News 8 donations exceeded expectations. At the Connecticut Humane Society, several hand-written notes came in, with one saying the donation was in memory of the beloved actress.

They said they raised around $5,000 Monday, $10,000 since she died in December.

At Branford’s Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, they hit $10,000 Monday alone.

“She would be the kind of person that you could meet out somewhere and feel very comfortable approaching and talking to and of course, with her love of animals, I’ve always connected with her in that way,” said Laura Burban, director of Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter.

Burban said it could not have come at a better time, since they are full of animals needing homes, especially smaller ones like guinea pigs, hamsters and rabbits.