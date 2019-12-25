Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after struck by car in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police responded to Spencer Plains Road Tuesday afternoon for bicyclist struck by a car report.

Police say the vehicle that had allegedly hit the bicyclist from the rear fled the scene. Police have not identified the driver, but believe the vehicle involved could possibly be a gray or silver 2007 – 2008 Acura MDX.

The bicyclist, identified as 36-year-old John Ingalls, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with related information is asked to contact police.