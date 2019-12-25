Breaking News
Fire crews tackle house fire in New Haven

Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after struck by car in Westbrook

Connecticut
Posted: / Updated:

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police responded to Spencer Plains Road Tuesday afternoon for bicyclist struck by a car report.

Police say the vehicle that had allegedly hit the bicyclist from the rear fled the scene. Police have not identified the driver, but believe the vehicle involved could possibly be a gray or silver 2007 – 2008 Acura MDX.

The bicyclist, identified as 36-year-old John Ingalls, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with related information is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Fire crews tackle house blaze in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire crews tackle house blaze in New Haven"

West Haven man says he was denied 2 Uber rides because of service dog

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "West Haven man says he was denied 2 Uber rides because of service dog"

Lucibello’s celebrates 90 years in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Lucibello’s celebrates 90 years in New Haven"

Girl donates toys in need

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl donates toys in need"

Orange police officers care for baby girl born at home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Orange police officers care for baby girl born at home"

Police investigating incident of one person shot in downtown New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating incident of one person shot in downtown New Haven"
More New Haven

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss