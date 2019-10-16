Big Y donating portion of reusable bag sales to local hospitals for breast cancer awareness

(WTNH) — Big Y is donating a portion of its reusable bag sales this month to Saint Francis and Johnson Memorial Hospitals.

Six Connecticut Big Y stores will donate $1 from every reusable bag sold to the hospitals throughout the month of October:

255 West Main Street, Avon

135 West Road, Ellington

65 Palomba Drive, Enfield

87 West Stafford Road (Rt. 190), Stafford Springs

33 Fieldstone Commons, Tolland

772 North Main Street, West Hartford

The proceeds will go towards funding the free mammogram programs and screenings both hospitals offer to women across Connecticut.

In addition, Saint Francis and Johnson Memorial will be offering free mammograms on Oct. 24th from 7:00am – 7:00pm for their annual Pinklink at the following locations:

Radiology Associates of Hartford, 673 Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield

Johnson Memorial Ambulatory Care Center, 148 Hazard Avenue, Enfield

Radiology Associates of Hartford, 31 Sycamore Street, Suite 102, Glastonbury

Comprehensive Women’s Health Center at Saint Francis, 114 Woodland St., Hartford

For more breast cancer awareness events hosted by Saint Francis Hospital, click here.