Bill seeks to improve evidence sharing by prosecutors

Connecticut

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) — Connecticut officials are considering strengthening state law on how prosecutors share evidence with defendants.

The legislature’s Judiciary Committee has scheduled a public hearing on the proposal for Monday in Hartford.

The bill would require prosecutors to provide defendants with all the evidence they have before the deadline for accepting or rejecting a plea bargain.

It also would set procedures for how police submit evidence to prosecutors.

Expected to testify at Monday’s hearing is Scott Lewis, of New Haven, who spent nearly 20 years in prison for a double murder before being exonerated and freed in 2014 because key evidence was withheld.

