Bill to make pizza CT’s officials state food sparks Twitter debate among NJ, state leaders

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Leave it to pizza to spark a Twitter debate among state leaders in Connecticut and New Jersey.

After word got out that Representative Patricia Dillon and State Senator Gary Winfield proposed a bill that would officially designate pizza as Connecticut’s state food, some tri-state leaders weren’t happy.

New Jersey’s official state Twitter account kicked off the debate by simply tweeting “no” to hearing about the bill.

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz came to Connecticut’s defense saying, “Don’t worry, we’ll send you a slice. In the meantime, stick to the pork rolls.”

New Jersey’s Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver then fired back at Bysiewicz tweeting, “Call it pork roll or Taylor ham – just don’t call pizza Connecticut’s official state food. Stick to the grinders.”

Bysiewicz ended the playful banter by sharing Oliver a link to how Frank Pepe’s was ranked number one in best pizzas in the U.S. in 2020.

While the debate was all done in fun, this reporter can’t help but ask if New York will weigh in. I guess we’ll have to wait and see.