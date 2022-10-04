HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A proposed new bill would create programs and initiatives for preventing suicide, along with help boost mental health, among college students in Connecticut.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), aims to stem the college mental health crisis.

“We know a lot of things that help prevent suicide, and the bill that Senator Blumenthal and others are talking about here today, and the champ, that championing is so important because it’s gonna bring so much of what we know into the public health systems in our colleges and universities,” said Sarah Eagan, a Connecticut’s child advocate.

A 2020 story found that 25% of adults between the age of 18 to 24 had seriously considered suicide in the last month — a rate higher than any other adult age group. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for those between the ages of 15 and 24.

The Enhancing Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Act would encourage colleges and universities to create plans about how to get students help.