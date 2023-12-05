HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut legislators introduced a bill on Tuesday that would abolish the state’s tip credit and instead pay hospitality workers the state minimum wage.

The wage for tipped workers is currently, $6.38, while Connecticut’s minimum wage became $15 on Jan. 1. The One for Wage bill would pay tipped workers the minimum wage, on top of tips.

“This is about a bill, One Fair Wage, that will recognize that we need to make sure every worker in the state of Connecticut earns a fair wage,” said Connecticut Sen. Julie Kushner (D-District 24), one of the legislators behind the bill.

Kushner said there are about 70,000 workers in Connecticut who are making less than minimum wage, many of them women of color. One of those is Laura Briceño, who works at Los Remolinos in Norwalk.

“We want the law to be passed so we can stay at our jobs,” Briceño said through a translator. “We like our jobs, but we want our jobs to pay us what we deserve — a salary, plus tips.”

Under state law, if restaurant and hotel workers aren’t making minimum wage after tips, their employer is supposed to pay the difference. But advocates with the One Fair Wage movement said that not all restaurants do that, and workers are afraid they’ll lose their job if they complain.

“We need policy that is going to create a level playing field so that everybody pays a full minimum wage,” said Saru Jayaraman, the president of One Fair Wage.

Seven states have adopted a similar bill. Representatives from Chicago were at a press briefing Tuesday morning to talk about how they passed One Fair Wage. An alderwoman said the Illinois Restaurant Association agreed on a minimum wage for tipped workers that would be phased in over five years.

Jayaraman added that a similar bill was passed in Washington, D.C. a year ago, and as a result, the there was a reported 10% in restaurant growth, and 7% more restaurant jobs.

The Connecticut Restaurant Association is against this bill.

“If passed, this legislation would completely change how servers in Connecticut are paid, putting at risk a system that currently benefits thousands of servers, small business restaurant owners, and Connecticut’s local economy,” Scott Dolch, the president and CEO of the Connecticut Restaurant Association, said in a statement. “It would both increase costs to local small business owners while also disincentivizing tipping by customers, which hurts servers. It would also give an inherent advantage to large national chains, harming Connecticut small businesses and resulting in less local choice for Connecticut consumers.”

At Fire by Forge on Broad Street, the restaurant charges an 18% service fee so it can pay workers more than minimum wage. Ben Dubow, a representative for the owners of the restaurant, said workers are also part of a program where they train future servers and chefs, which is why they get paid more.

Dubow said mandating all restaurants to pay minimum wage won’t work at every restaurant, and could force smaller businesses to close.

“It’s not just an increase in the hourly wage, but it’s the workers compensation increase, tax increase,” he said. “That’s a significant amount that will push people making 5 or 6% to break even at best, if not losing enough, and restaurants will close.”

The full legislation will be formally introduced early next year.