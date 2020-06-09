Black and Puerto Rican Caucus, Gov. Lamont hold roundtable on police accountability

(WTNH) — The state legislature’s Black and Puerto Rican Caucus and Governor Ned Lamont came together virtually on Monday to discuss policing reforms and how to move toward action.

The group hosted a roundtable discussion featuring Governor Lamont. Local police chiefs and community advocates were also on hand. They talked about police relations within black communities, current and proposed policies and accountability going forward.

“Things that are priorities to me, as I’ve said before, in terms of accountability making sure that our police have close community liaisons,” Gov. Lamont said. “Outlaw some of things that deserve to be outlawed, like chokeholds. Make sure that’s clear going forward. I think that we should make sure that bodycams are universal. We’ll provide funding to make sure every municipality can afford to make them universal and we check those on a more regular basis.”

An effort to open up the conversation and get people to accept accountability and move toward change.