Black Friday shoppers start early in search of deals

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The biggest shopping day of the year has arrived! Black Friday shoppers are ready to snag those deals in time for the holidays. Deals are back, but the lines certainly aren’t back to pre-pandemic levels.

“I just had to secure my Beats headphones really quick,” Jack Mozonski of West Hartford said. “I had to make sure I was up at 4:30.”

A couple of dozen shoppers lined up outside of Best Buy before dawn, hoping to cash in on deals before doors opened at 5 a.m.

“They’re $249. I got them for $179,” Mozonski said. “I’ll call it a steal. I’ll probably just sell them on eBay for $249.”

Crowds on Black Friday may not be back to pre-pandemic levels in West Hartford, but the town’s mask mandate is gone, for now, and more than 80% of Connecticut residents are vaccinated.

News 8 spoke to some shoppers who were eager to get back to normal this year.

“I remember last year I came here, but it was not that packed because of the pandemic, but now it’s crazy,” Liana Haggerty of North Branford said. “We waited in line for an hour.”

Westfarms in Farmington opened at 6 a.m. Friday.

“A lot of people love to touch and feel an item, make sure it looks right for them,” Amanda Sirica, Westfarms’ spokesperson said. “We do work hand and hand with online shopping with a lot of people taking advantage of that ship-to-store option as well as curbside pickup.

Analysts expect Americans will spend about 10% more this year compared to last, but inflation is at a 30-year high so some gifts could be up to 17% more expensive.

We’re seeing a lot of retailers offer between 40 and 50% off the entire store,” Sirca said. “We’re also seeing some doorbuster deals.”

Some stores are offering a gift-with-purchase option. At Lego, you can get a free Luke Skywalker lightsaber. Silas Yesu and his buddies woke up at 4 a.m. to carpool to Westfarms from Western Mass.

“It’s a really nice mall and stuff has been pretty cheap,” Silas Yesu of Western Massachusetts said. “I bought a sweatshirt at H & M for like 18 bucks, which is cool because I don’t have a lot of money because I’m a high schooler.”

But just how good are these deals? Depends on who you ask.