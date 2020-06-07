Black Lives Matter protests, march in tribute to George Floyd emerge Sunday across CT for second weekend in a row

Connecticut

by: , WTNH Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

Protesters march in Glastonbury against police brutality Sunday. Video by Storm Team 8’s Joe Furey.

Conn. (WTNH) — For the second weekend in a row, Black Lives Matter protests and rallies and marches against police brutality in the United States took place across the country and right here in Connecticut.

The protests come in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police on May 25, 2020.

BRANFORD

About 400 people gathered on the Branford Town Green Sunday afternoon. Speakers lined the steps of the Town Hall building before heading onto Main Street towards the Branford Police station.

Protesters held signs and chanted “No justice, no peace, no racist police!” and “Say their names” and “Black Lives Matter.”

The protest stayed peaceful with Branford PD remaining on the outskirts of the protesters and then serving as an escort as they headed onto Main Street.

HAMDEN

A large group of protesters and those attending a tribute to George Floyd in Hamden blocked traffic on Route 10, Route 15, Dixwell Avenue, and Witney Avenue in Hamden Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:55 p.m. Hamden Police confirmed protesters had made it onto Route 15 in Hamden near exit 61 and have blocked traffic.

Hamden Police reported earlier in the afternoon that the group has “begun to march southbound on Dixwell Avenue. Whitney Avenue is open to northbound/southbound traffic.”

Police encourage drivers to avoid Dixwell at this time between Evergreen Avenue and Connelly Parkway.

GLASTONBURY

In Glastonbury, a protest began at Riverfront Park, traveled to the town green, and ended at the Town Hall.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal spoke at the protest.

EAST HARTFORD

Protesters also charged in East Hartford Sunday. They started at Main Street and traveled to the Founder’s Bridge.

OLD SAYBROOK

Hundreds of protesters marched on Main Street in Old Saybrook Sunday afternoon. It was a peaceful demonstration.

People of all ages held signs supporting social justice. One protester who grew up in Old Saybrook returned to his home town for the protest; he wanted to make sure the Black Lives Matter message was heard loud and clear.

The protest lasted about two hours.

