BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bloomfield dog rescue is in need of donations and people to adopt foster dogs after the organization had a setback over the weekend.



A Dog Star Rescue truck carrying abandoned dogs was in a crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware during the heavy rains over the weekend.

After the crash, the dogs were placed in crates on the highway during the rain while they awaited transfer to another truck.

Dog Star Rescue is asking for the public’s assistance to help find foster animals’ homes and for donations to support the animals in need.

The animals are pictured in cages on the highway after a crash in the rain. (SOURCE: Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder) Firefighters help the animals after the crash. (SOURCE: Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder)

The animals come from shelters in some southern states where the animals face euthanization.



If you are interested in adopting a dog or being a foster parent to one check out Dog Star Rescue website here. Or you can also make a donation that buys supplies and food for the dogs.



News 8’s Dennis House and his family have fostered several dogs from Dog Star Rescue and he says it was a great experience.