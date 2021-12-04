Bloomfield holiday spirit returns with tree lighting, parade at Town Hall

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Bloomfield gathered together Saturday night for the return of its annual tree lighting at the Town Hall.

People joined on the Town Green – despite the cold weather – to kick-off the holiday season. While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic halted the tradition in 2020, guests had the chance to resume the holiday spirit this year as they sipped on hot cocoa, received an early visit from Santa, and viewed the parade.

Throughout the night, residents had the chance to meet the town’s newly-appointed Mayor Danielle Wong, as well as the new Town Council. Suzette Debeatham-Brown, town councilwoman, said that although it was chilly outside, this event “warms your heart.”

“It’s always a special time when we can come together as a community to kick-off the holiday season,” Debeatham-Brown said. “We’ve been through so much as a country and as a town.”

A special moment of silence was held for the legendary broadcast and radio talk show host Brad Davis, who called Bloomfield home for almost half a century.

Davis’ son-in-law, Dan Gregor, was in attendance and noted in a statement that the moment of silence was a great reason to “celebrate his life from a town that he loved.”

“We really appreciate the town coming out and doing a moment of silence,” Gregor said. “He gave a lot to the town and a lot to the state of Connecticut.”

The parade was led by the Grand Marshal Dr. James Thompson, the superintendent of schools, the Town of Bloomfield, the Blue Hills Fire District, and the first responders of Bloomfield. Fire departments from both Simsbury and Windsor were featured in the parade, alongside police, ambulance, and DPW. Hot 93.7’s DJ Buck Emcee also appeared.