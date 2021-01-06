Bloomfield PD investigating shooting near intersection of Harding Avenue, Blue Hills Avenue

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bloomfield Police Department is investigating a “shots fired” incident near the intersection of Harding Avenue and Blue Hills Avenue Wednesday.

Police say the incident occurred at 4:10 pm on Wednesday. The suspect vehicle is a white SUV with a New York license with two men inside that had fired several shots from the front passenger’s window as the vehicle drove north on Blue Hills Avenue, according to police.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Bloomfield Police Department, 860-242-5501.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss